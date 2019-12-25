Mumbai: Ticketless passenger assaults ticket collector at Bandra railway station

Vivek Rai was pushed on the Bandra platform. (Photo: Express ) Vivek Rai was pushed on the Bandra platform. (Photo: Express )

A 36-YEAR-OLD ticket collector (TC) sustained injuries on Wednesday after he was allegedly pushed by a ticketless commuter on a platform at the Bandra railway station.

The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) said the incident took place around 10 am, when TC Vivek Rai was on duty at the platform and was asking passengers for their tickets while they were getting down from a train. After Rai found one of the passengers travelling without a ticket, he asked him to accompany him to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) chowki, said an officer.

“According to the TC, the passenger called up his father, who is allegedly a police officer. When Rai still asked him to pay the fine, the commuter pushed him near the RPF chowki. As Rai fell on the tracks, sustaining injuries to his head and hand, the accused, too, jumped on the tracks and fled,” the officer added.

Rai, who was bleeding from his head, was given first aid at the station and then sent to Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where he is being treated.

Senior Inspector of Bandra GRP, Vilas Chougule, said: “We have registered a case… But we are still trying to ascertain the identity of the passenger as the area where the incident occurred was not covered under CCTV cameras.” A case has been registered under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force used to deter public servant from discharging his duty) of the IPC.

