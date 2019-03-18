Mumbai: Three years after ‘killing wife, lover’, merchant navy sailor gets bail

More than three years after a merchant navy sailor was booked for the murder of his wife and her alleged lover, the Bombay High Court, in a rare order, granted him bail as the trial against him has not begun.

Advertising

Dhruvkant Thakur (29) allegedly murdered his wife, 25-year old Sushmita, and her alleged lover Ajay Kumar, on December 9, 2015, in his wife’s rented apartment in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. Then, the prosecution claims, Thakur approached a neighbour and the building watchman, confessed to the murders and directed them to call the police. He has since been in custody.

Thakur applied for bail in 2016 but it was rejected by the trial court. He appealed to the High Court in 2017, which allowed him to file for bail before the trial court if the trial did not commence within a year. Since the trial did not start within a year, Thakur filed for bail before the trial court in 2018. But the court rejected his bail plea saying that the High Court’s 2017 order was not communicated to it and the trial could not be expedited.

So Thakur again filed for bail before the Bombay High Court through advocates Subhash Jha and Ankita Pawar. “The fact, therefore, emerges on record that though the applicant is in custody since 9th December, 2015, till date the charge is not framed by the trial court,” the High Court stated. The court considered Thakur’s plea on merits.

“The record indicates that after the alleged commission of offence by the applicant, he did not try to run away from the scene of offence and prima facie, it appears that due to the guilty mind, he informed his alleged commission of offence to the said two witnesses. The applicant is in jail for last more than four years and it is submitted that there are no antecedents at his discredit,” the court said while granting him bail.