Mumbai: Three-year-old girl falls into Metro pillar pit, dies

Representational Image Representational Image

A three-year-old girl died Sunday after she allegedly fell inside a pit made for Metro pillar construction. According to police, the girl was found late last night and was declared dead by the doctors. The girl was identified as Sheetal Mishra. “We received a call that a girl who lives in the nearby slum area was missing. When we checked, she had fallen into the pit. There were allegedly barricades but she managed to cross them and reach the pit,” an officer from Vanrai police station said. The girl was rescued and rushed to the trauma centre in Jogeshwari where she was declared dead.

DCP Vinay Rathod said, “We are in the process of registering an FIR against whoever is responsible for her death.”

“We have reported a couple of times in the past to the concerned police station that children from the nearby slum come to play inside the barricaded area of the Metro 7 construction. Despite that children continued to come inside. The police are investigating the matter and action will be taken against the guilty,” said Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App