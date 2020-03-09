Mumbai: Three women firefighters from Byculla station felicitated

Shubhangi Vijay Bhor, Sunita Avinash Khote and Shwetambari Nainad being felicitated on Sunday. (Express Photo) Shubhangi Vijay Bhor, Sunita Avinash Khote and Shwetambari Nainad being felicitated on Sunday. (Express Photo)

THREE OFFICERS of the Byculla women’s firefighting team were felicitated on International Women’s Day, observed on March 8 every year, by the women’s wing of the Shanmukhananda Sabha on Saturday. The Byculla fire brigade comprises 110 women in its team whereas the Byculla station is the first gender-integrated fire brigade in the state.

Officers Shwetambari Nainad, Sunita Avinash Khote, and Shubhangi Vijay Bhor accepted the felicitation on behalf of the women’s fire brigade team.

Every year, on International Women’s Day, the women’s wing of the sabha felicitates woman achievers from different fields such as police, banking, law and performing arts, among others.

“Firefighting was until recently the domain of men, but the women firefighters have proven that they can fight along with men,” said vice-president Usha Ravi.

On behalf of her team, Assistant Station Officer Nainad said she was happy to receive the award and she and her team were grateful for the sabha’s gesture.

