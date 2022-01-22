scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Mumbai: Three unregistered ‘doctors’ arrested from Shivaji Nagar

One of them was arrested earlier as well for not having the necessary paperwork to practise in Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 22, 2022 12:51:07 am
Mumbai crime branch, Mumbai fake certificates of universities, fake universities certificates, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSenior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station Arjun Rajane confirmed the development. (Representational)

SHIVAJI NAGAR police along with Crime Branch on Friday arrested three unregistered ‘doctors’ from the area, days after a two-year-old boy died when he was allegedly given a wrong injection by a ‘nurse’ at a hospital in the area.

One of them was arrested earlier as well for not having the necessary paperwork to practise in Maharashtra. Senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station Arjun Rajane confirmed the development.

An officer said that one Jayprakash Yadav had a BEMS (Bachelor of Electro Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery) degree. However, since there is no medical board where it can be registered, those holding this degree cannot practise in the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The other two have degrees in homeopathy and naturopathy that are not accepted by the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The three were produced before the court and remanded in the custody of the Shivaji Nagar police. An officer said raids on persons acting as medical professionals without having the necessary paperwork will continue.

More from Mumbai

Apart from the death of two-year-old Taha Khan last week, a 10-year-old boy died on Sunday allegedly after taking pills given by a dentist.

