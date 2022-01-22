Mumbai: Three unregistered ‘doctors’ arrested from Shivaji Nagar

SHIVAJI NAGAR police along with Crime Branch on Friday arrested three unregistered ‘doctors’ from the area, days after a two-year-old boy died when he was allegedly given a wrong injection by a ‘nurse’ at a hospital in the area.

One of them was arrested earlier as well for not having the necessary paperwork to practise in Maharashtra. Senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station Arjun Rajane confirmed the development.

An officer said that one Jayprakash Yadav had a BEMS (Bachelor of Electro Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery) degree. However, since there is no medical board where it can be registered, those holding this degree cannot practise in the state.

The other two have degrees in homeopathy and naturopathy that are not accepted by the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The three were produced before the court and remanded in the custody of the Shivaji Nagar police. An officer said raids on persons acting as medical professionals without having the necessary paperwork will continue.

Apart from the death of two-year-old Taha Khan last week, a 10-year-old boy died on Sunday allegedly after taking pills given by a dentist.