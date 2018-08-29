Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Mumbai: Three ticket collectors rescue mentally challenged man, minor

While a senior ticket collector rescued a 21-year-old mentally challenged man at GTB station, two collectors at Ghatkopar rescued a 12-year old boy, who had run away from his home in Kolkata.

| Mumbai | Published: August 29, 2018 1:35:50 am

Three ticket collectors on Tuesday rescued two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, from Ghatkopar and Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (GTB) railway stations.

While a senior ticket collector rescued a 21-year-old mentally challenged man at GTB station, two collectors at Ghatkopar rescued a 12-year old boy, who had run away from his home in Kolkata. The two were handed over to their parents later.

At GTB station, senior ticket collector Dhananjay Yadav said Virar resident Shiva M had runaway from a Kurla-based school for the special children. “He was standing on the footboard of a Panvel-bound train. I asked him to leave the train. Later, I called his father, whose phone number was engraved on his hand,” he added.

At Ghatkopar station, senior ticket collectors Siddhesh Jalgaonkar and Sandeep Chitale rescued Jeet Matao, who had allegedly arrived in the city from Kolkata. “We found the boy unconscious for two days ago in a passenger train. The staff at Ghatkopar station contacted his parents and handed him over to the GRP,” a senior GRP official said.

