Mumbai: Three spas raided; 12 booked for runnings sex racket, obscene acts

The Kandivali police and Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided three spas last week and booked at least 12 people, including five women, for allegedly running a sex racket and for being involved in obscene acts.

In the first case on February 11, acting on a tip-off, the Kandivali police sent a decoy customer to the Destiny spa near MG road in Kandivali (west). After ascertaining that the owner and the manger were running a sex racket, an FIR was registered under section 370 (3) of the IPC and sections 3,4,5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

A woman was rescued and sent to a women’s shelter home. The owner Ranjan Shetty and manager Manikant Naidu were arrested, confirmed Dinkar Jadhav, senior inspector of the Kandivali police station.

In the second case, also on February 11, the anti-human trafficking cell of MBVV police, raided Le Serene spa after a decoy customer ascertained that masseuses there were involved in obscene acts. A woman, a worker, manager and owner of the spa were booked under section 294 (obscene act) and 114 (abettor) of IPC.

In the last case on February 12, the Kandivali police raided Yuco spa near Milap theatre in Kandivali (west). Five women and two men were arrested for alleged obscene acts. The owner is a wanted accused in the case, confirmed assistant inspector Viraj Jagdale.