Mumbai: Three pose as Railways officials, dupe 19 of Rs 7 lakh each

Three unidentified persons posing as railways officials allegedly duped 19 people of Rs 7 lakh each on the pretext of providing them jobs as ticket collectors in the Indian Railways. The alleged fraud took place over a span of three years, starting in 2016.

A Navi Mumbai resident, Sakharam Landge, approached police on Sunday when he realised that the employment letter he had was a fake.

In his complaint, Landge said in 2016, he and 18 others from Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were contacted by three persons posing as railways officials.

Police said the fraudsters asked those seeking jobs to pay Rs 7 lakh in order to secure work, adding that the complainants paid the amount in cash and online transactions over three years and recently got employment letters, posting letter, identity cards and payment slips bearing the logo of the Indian Railways.

However, railways officials informed them that the documents were forged, a police official said.

On Sunday, a case of cheating and forgery and hatching a criminal conspiracy was registered at Goregaon police station.