Mumbai: Three OTT subscribers cheated of nearly Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Three subscribers of OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix have been allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 5 lakh in the last two months by cyber fraudsters who sent them phishing links asking them to renew their subscription.

The latest victim is a 45-year-old woman from Worli who lodged an FIR with the Worli police station on January 11. She said that she received an email asking her to update her subscription by making a payment. She clicked on a link given to make the payment and shared her credit card details after which two one time passwords (OTPs) were received on her phone. She shared these OTPs with the fraudster after which Rs 2.50 lakh got debited from her account. She called the bank immediately to block her card and approached the police the same day.

A 46-year-old woman lodged an FIR with the Cuffe Parade police station on December 20 in a similar case. She allegedly lost Rs 1.25 lakh after falling for a phishing link asking her to renew Netflix subscription. Another victim is a 66-year-old woman from Altamount Road in south Mumbai who lost Rs 1.16 lakh on December 16 and registered an FIR at the Gamdevi police station.