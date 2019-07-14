Mumbai: Three ‘murdered’ in scrap shop

THREE PERSONS were allegedly murdered at a scrap shop operating out of a non-functional factory at the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai early Saturday.

Rajesh Kumar Pal (30), Irshad Khan (20) and Naushad Khan (19) were employees of the scrap shop located in the Indira Nagar area and were found dead by another employee who visited the shop in the morning.

The police said that according to the postmortem report, the three men died after being hit brutally with a hard and blunt object, which has been recovered from the factory premises.

While all the three men hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Irshad and Nausad were siblings. The police suspect that someone known to the accused may be involved in the murders.

A case on charges of murder has been registered at Turbhe MIDC police station against unidentified persons.

“The way the bodies were found lying next to each other, we suspect that the men had been murdered while they were asleep,” an officer said. He added that a few years ago, the factory had been auctioned off by the bank. The caretaker of the factory had allowed the scrap shop to operate from there nearly three to four years ago.

“The deceased used to sleep at the shop at night. There is no sign of forced entry. Hence, we suspect someone known to the deceased was allowed to come inside,” a senior officer said. The police are scanning the CCTV camera footage of the area to find out who had visited the factory on Friday night. The police suspect a botched financial transaction may have led to the murders as scrap is worth lakh. Senior Inspector Amar Desai of Turbhe MIDC police said, “Three more persons worked at the shop. We are questioning them to get more details about what transpired on Friday night.”