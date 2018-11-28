Mumbai: Three minors sodomised, 18-yr-old held

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 18-year-old youth in Powai for allegedly sodomising three minor boys — aged nine, 10 and 13 —from his locality.

While the police claimed that the accused has confessed to the allegations, they are probing if he was, in any way, linked to the death of two minors from Powai, who committed suicide by consuming poison in July, 2017, allegedly after they were sexually assaulted.

According to police officers, the sexual assault of the minors had taken place over six months. However, it came to light on Saturday night, when one of the victims informed his elder brother about his ordeal.

An officer from Powai police station said: “A nine-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised on Saturday evening, when his parents had gone out for work. The boy, who lived with his three elder brothers, was taken in a neighbouring flat, where he was initially assaulted and then sodomised by the accused.” The police said that the accused allegedly threatened the boy before fleeing.

The minor went home on Saturday and narrated the incident to his 13-year-old elder brother, who then called their mother and informed her.

“She rushed home and when the word of the alleged sexual assault spread in the locality, two other minors (10 and 13 years old) also said that they were repeatedly sodomised by an 18-year-old,” added an officer.

Later, the minor boys along with their family members approached the police and a case under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal Code along with sections 4, 8 and 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 was registered.

According to the police, the arrest of 18-year-old youth was a matter of luck.

“A police officer had gone to a theft spot after receiving a complaint. The 18-year-old started running after he saw the police officer. He thought that the police had come to catch him. His bid to escape failed as he slipped in front of the officer. The officer casually asked his name,” said an officer. When he disclosed his name, the officer realised that he was wanted in a more serious offence of child sexual abuse.

“While the case of the sexual assault of these minors was being registered, a team was dispatched to the accused’s residence but found him missing. We sensed that the accused had fled and so we started searching and simultaneously started interrogating his parents,” said an officer.

A few hours later, a case of theft was reported at the police station and the crime scene was in the adjacent lane to the spot, where these the boys were allegedly sodomised.

The accused confessed to the sexual assault complaints during the interrogation, said police. He was then arrested on Sunday. He was produced in a court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody for five days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police RN Reddy (Zone X) confirmed the arrest of the 18-year-old and said: “The family members of the accused initially claimed that he was a minor but after we went through his certificates, it became clear that he had turned 18 years, following which he was arrested.”