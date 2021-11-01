Mumbai: Three men arrested for molesting woman in long-distance train

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested three men for allegedly molesting a woman in a long-distance train.

The police said that the incident had taken place on October 10, when the victim was travelling to Indore with her husband in the Avantika SF Express.

They added that the accused were in an inebriated state when they allegedly sexually assaulted her. “The three men were allotted seats exactly opposite to the victim and her husband,” an official said. When the train stopped at the Borivali railways station at 10 pm, one of the three accused allegedly got up and touched her inappropriately, while two of his accomplices allegedly passed lewd comments.

“Initially, the victim and her husband tried to stop them but as they couldn’t, the husband went and alerted co-passengers who intervened and helped the couple,” an officer informed.

On October 11, after reaching Indore, the woman and her husband went and lodged a complaint with the railway police there. The local police then registered a case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and transferred the investigation to Borivali GRP as the incident had taken place in Mumbai.

The police had asked the Indian Railway officials to help them with the list of passengers travelling in the train on the day of incident after which they narrowed down the three suspects and arrested them.

A police officer said that the three work for a courier company and were travelling to Ahmedabad. “They have confessed to the crime. They were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place,” the officer added.