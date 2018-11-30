Mumbai: Three injured in Borivali fire

Three persons, including two minors, were injured in a fire that broke out in a house at IC colony in Borivali on Thursday. Disaster management officials said the injured were taken to Shatabdi hospital.

The fire broke out around 7.45 pm on Thursday. Officials said they were yet to ascertain the cause behind the blaze.

A BMC spokesperson said: “Nobody from the spot informed us. The hospital authorities called and gave us information following which a team was sent to the spot.”

Till late evening, officials had identified the two minors as Pinky (7) and Sandhya (10). The third person is likely to be in her thirties.

Medical Superintendent Pradeep Angre said: “All of them have suffered more than 90 per cent burns. All are in a critical condition.”