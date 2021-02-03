Mumbai: Three in NCB drug net, 136gm mephedrone seized

The duo were interrogated by the NCB following which they revealed the name of one Shehbaz Shahalam Shaikh who was subsequently arrested by the NCB.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested three persons in connection with supplying mephedrone and seized 136 grams of the contraband from them. While two of the accused were detained on Sunday from Mahim railway station, their supplier was arrested in a follow up action by the agency.

An NCB official said they had received a tip-off about the two accused, Mohammad Bilal and Shaikh Gulam Gosh, selling mephedrone at Mahim railway station.

Accordingly, the NCB unit laid a trap and detained them. “On searching them, we found 136 grams of mephedrone with them that falls under commercial quantity,” the official said.

The duo were interrogated by the NCB following which they revealed the name of one Shehbaz Shahalam Shaikh who was subsequently arrested by the NCB. The trio were produced before the court and remanded in NCB custody.

An officer said, “Bilal and Gosh worked for Shaikh. We are trying to find out who supplied the contraband to Shaikh.”