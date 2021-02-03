scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Mumbai: Three in NCB drug net, 136gm mephedrone seized

An NCB official said they had received a tip-off about the two accused selling mephedrone at Mahim railway station

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | February 3, 2021 12:25:11 am
The duo were interrogated by the NCB following which they revealed the name of one Shehbaz Shahalam Shaikh who was subsequently arrested by the NCB.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested three persons in connection with supplying mephedrone and seized 136 grams of the contraband from them. While two of the accused were detained on Sunday from Mahim railway station, their supplier was arrested in a follow up action by the agency.

An NCB official said they had received a tip-off about the two accused, Mohammad Bilal and Shaikh Gulam Gosh, selling mephedrone at Mahim railway station.

Read |NCB seizes mephedrone worth Rs 15 lakh in Mumbai, 3 held

Accordingly, the NCB unit laid a trap and detained them. “On searching them, we found 136 grams of mephedrone with them that falls under commercial quantity,” the official said.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The duo were interrogated by the NCB following which they revealed the name of one Shehbaz Shahalam Shaikh who was subsequently arrested by the NCB. The trio were produced before the court and remanded in NCB custody.

An officer said, “Bilal and Gosh worked for Shaikh. We are trying to find out who supplied the contraband to Shaikh.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement