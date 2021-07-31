Mumbai: Three held in VIP phone number racket, gun and 10 ATM cards seized

Police have found 10 ATM cards, eight SIM cards and six phones that were used to commit the crime. (Representational)

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s cyber police station recently arrested three people who posed as employees of a major telecom provider and duped individuals by taking money from them on the pretext of getting VIP phone connections.

The accused posed as employees of the company and had forged its logo on their webpage to cheat victims. For this purpose, the gang bought data of many customers of the company. They also purchased the domain name of the company from an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and a web hosting company.

The complainant in this case was contacted by the accused between June 10 and June 19. A total of Rs 3.30 lakh was taken from him in installments by the accused in return of VIP mobile numbers. The accused had contacted the complainant through WhatsApp and email.

After taking the money, they stopped responding to the victim. The cyber police arrested Santosh Gupta (40) and Preshit Narvekar (48) in Mumbai. Following interrogation, they also nabbed Zen Khan (24) from Dombivali — the alleged mastermind in the case.

A country-made pistol and nine live rounds of ammunition has been seized from one of them. The cyber police said the gang had duped several people of Rs 15.88 lakh promising them VIP numbers. The police have so far recovered Rs 2.10 lakh from them. The police have also found 10 ATM cards, eight SIM cards and six phones that were used to commit the crime.