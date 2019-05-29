Mumbai: Three held for stealing diamonds worth Rs 2.5 crore

Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing diamonds worth Rs 2.5 crore from a jewellery shop in south Mumbai, police said.

One of the accused, Tarang Parikh, was an employee of the shop, police said. He had allegedly made a set of duplicate keys of the shop, using which his accomplices, Nallasopara resident Naresh Patel and Bhayandar residents Tejas Sarvaiyya, broke into the shop on May 20.

According to police, Patel and Parikh had been planning the crime since the past four months, however, on May 20, when the latter learned that there were diamonds worth Rs 2.5 crore in the shop, he passed on the information to his accomplices, who then broke into the shop using the duplicate keys and walked away with valuables.

Police Sub-Inspector Rajendra Pol of VP Road Police said, “Patel and Sarvaiyya even took the DVR (digital video recorder) of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the shop. So, we started scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed on the roads outside the shop and spotted the two men with their faces covered on a bike. We trailed their bike through the CCTV cameras as a part of investigation. The men were identified when they removed the masks near Girgaon beach.”

Patel, a diamond trader himself, had traded diamonds with complainant, Malay Mehta, in the past, police said. So far, diamonds worth Rs 1.12 crore have been recovered from the trio, who have been booked under sections of housebreak. On Tuesday, the three men were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody till June 1.