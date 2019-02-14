Mumbai: Three held for selling bogus insurance policies to more than 800 people

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly selling bogus insurance policies to two-wheeler users. The police suspect that the three persons, who were arrested on Tuesday, sold bogus insurance policies to more than 800 people after obtaining details of their insurances that were about to expire.

The police said it recently received a tip off about a company named One Point Solutions General Insurance, which was selling bogus insurance policies of different companies to motor vehicle users. Following probe, a case on charges of cheating and forgery was lodged at N M Joshi Marg police station on Monday.

“We raided the company’s Lower Parel office on Monday night and seized 306 duplicate policies of Bajaj Allied Insurance, General Insurance, Sri Ram General Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, ICICI Lombard Insurance and Bharati Axa Redefining General Insurance among others along with duplicate stamps, papers and electronic gadgets,” said an officer.

Following the raid, supervisor of the company, Gajanan Patil (28) was arrested. During questioning, he told police about the location of CEO Prashant Sutar (25) and general manager Inayat Bedrekar (31) of the company. “We came to know the CEO and the general manager are based in Belgaum, Karnataka. A team was sent and they were arrested,” said an officer.