Mumbai: Three held for possession of 28 gm of cocaine

Three persons, including two Nigerians, were arrested for the alleged possession of 28 gram of cocaine, on Thursday morning. Acting on a tip-off, Navghar police, intercepted a taxi on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road in Mulund East.

Upon searching the passengers– a local man and a Nigerian national, police found 12.5 gram of cocaine in their possession.

Police then arrested their accomplice, a Nigerian man living in Khopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai, and seized another 15.5 gram of cocaine from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII, Akhilesh Singh said that the drugs are valued at a total of Rs 1.35 lakh.

The deputy commissioner further said that the police is investigating where the peddlers were planning to sell the cocaine.

“During the course of the investigation, we also found that four other Nigerian nationals had been staying in Khopar Khairane without valid visas and passports and have initiated action against them,” added Singh.