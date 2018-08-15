Mumbai: Three held for duping people by cloning debit cards

Police said the accused are suspected to have been involved in 64 such cases of card cloning. (Representational Image) Police said the accused are suspected to have been involved in 64 such cases of card cloning. (Representational Image)

THE MULUND police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly cloning debit cards of several people and then using those cards to make fraudulent transactions. Police said the accused are suspected to have been involved in 64 such cases of card cloning. Police have recovered over Rs 7 lakh from them.

A police officer said that initially an FIR was registered at Parksite police station after several people gave written complaints of fraudulent transactions being carried out with their debit cards. Following this, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Akhilesh Singh handed over the case to Prashant Warke, who was earlier posted in Cyber Police.

Warke, who is the Investigating Officer of the case, found during a probe that all the complainants had visited the same restaurants. Later, it was found that the main accused, Dhanesh Tandon alias Karan, a native of Chhattisgarh, had worked at these restaurants. Police found that Tandon would swipe the debit cards of people through a skimmer when he was working at those restaurants. When a credit or debit card is swiped through a skimmer, the device captures and stores all the details stored in the card’s magnetic stripe.

“Tandon would also see people entering the PIN number of their cards and then write it on a paper,” a police officer said. Police then tracked down Tandon and arrested him. Based on information provided by Tandon, police arrested Tukaram Gadaji alias Vijay Reddy from Kolhapur and his aide. Tandon used to provide the card details to Gadaji after cloning them, police said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App