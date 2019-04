A 59-year-old civilian employee of the Indian Army was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by three men posing as police personnel.

Advertising

The three accused told him that they had information of him having allegedly stolen an ATM card, after which they frisked him and took his debit card, said police. The trio then forced him to reveal the PIN and on the pretext of verifying it, they withdrew cash from his account and fled.

Bhiowada police said the complainant, Bindeshwar Kamat, is a resident of West Bengal.