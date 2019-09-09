Mumbai: Three held for duping engineer of Rs 29.5 lakh

Three people were arrested for allegedly cheating a mechanical engineer of Rs 29.5 lakh under the pretext of getting him a flat under MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) scheme for a lesser price.

Police said that the complainant, Swapnil Ramesh Shirke (36) is a resident of Kalachowkie in central Mumbai. In his complaint, Shirke said he met the three-Rajendra Sawant (45), Rajesh Sharma (37) and Prathamesh Sawant (27)— in late 2018 through a common friend. Prathamesh was introduced as a project manager of MHADA. An officer said that over the next six months, Shirke paid the trio Rs 29.5 lakh through cheques.

When Shirke did not hear from the trio, he approached police in May and a case was registered on June 8. The police arrested the three from their residences.