Mumbai: Three from UP held with firearms

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly possessing two firearms and two live bullets. The police said the three, who hail from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, wanted to do sight-seeing in Mumbai and so wanted to sell the weapons in the city to earn money for travelling.

Advertising

According to police officers, the accused have been identified as Pramod Chouhan (21), Sanjay Chouhan (19), and Ravi Sonkar (27). The police said they received a tip-off that the alleged gunrunners would be coming to Malad to sell weapons on Wednesday.

“A police team, comprising of detection officer API Vijay Jadhav, PSI Kanherkar and constables, laid a trap near Shamprasad Mukherjee Chowk on Rani Sati Marg in Malad (east) and nabbed them,” said a senior officer from Dindoshi police station.

The trio were frisked with two iron country-made pistols and two live rounds of bullets, which have been seized, said police.