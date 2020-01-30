Mumbai: Three foreign nationals duped of over Rs 50,000

A case was lodged on charges of cheating on Tuesday. A case was lodged on charges of cheating on Tuesday.

Police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who allegedly duped three foreign nationals, including two American tourists, of Rs 53,100.

According to police, the three foreign nationals, Fillipino Jester Je Ong Chuan of Philippines, and Jeffrey Walker and his wife Sandra of the US, are visiting Mumbai to attend an event. Chuan was reportedly approached by an unidentified man on Saturday near Grand Hotel in Ballard Pier, who urged him to show some US dollars.

“As Chuan obliged, the fraudster reportedly took the bundle of currency notes in his hand. The accused allegedly hid some of them using sleight of hand,” a police officer said.

Chuan told police that Jeffrey and Sandra had also been approached by strangers in two separate instances, who asked them to show US dollars and allegedly stole some money in the process.

A case was lodged on charges of cheating on Tuesday. Police said they have launched a probe and are checking CCTV cameras installed near the hotel to identified the fraudsters.

