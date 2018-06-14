Mumbai: Three demand money from Metro site workers, booked for extortion

According to the police officials, the main accused Pradip Ahir was arrested a day after the case was registered, while his two accomplice is still absconding. (Representational) According to the police officials, the main accused Pradip Ahir was arrested a day after the case was registered, while his two accomplice is still absconding. (Representational)

Mumbai police have booked three men for allegedly trying to extort money from Metro site construction workers. The police said that a case was registered with the Charkop police after two labourers who were working on the Metro site, were assaulted by three unidentified men. According to the police officials, the main accused Pradip Ahir was arrested a day after the case was registered, while his two accomplice is still absconding.

The police said that the incident took place in the wee hours when the construction workers were working at the DN Nagar-Dahisar metro route (Metro 7). The complainant Rahasya Tiwari alleged that he is employed as a site supervisor.

“On April 28, while we were working, three unknown people approached us and started demanding protection money. One of the accused who identified himself as Sandip Ahir claimed that the Metro construction was taking place in full swing and threatened to stop the work if they fail to give him the protection money,” said the complainant Rahasya Tiwari in his statement to the police.

Following the incident, Tiwari informed his superiors about the threats. “He asked me to ignore such people. On June 6, the trio again came to the site and started demanding money from us. As I refused, the trio started abusing me and even assaulted me. Two labourers who were present at the site intervened following which they were assaulted by the three. They even picked an iron rod from the site and assaulted the two labourers,” said the complainant in his statement to police.

The trio threatened them of dire consequences if they failed to give them protection money. After they left, the complainant took the two labourers to Shatabdi hospital and after providing them medical aid, they approached Charkop police.

Senior police inspector Pramod Dhaware from Charkop police station confirmed the arrest and said that the investigation was in progress.

He said, “We have identified the two others involved, and we are trying to trace them.” The police have booked them for extortion and assault.

Incidentally, on Sunday, a three-year-old girl had fallen inside a pit made for Metro pillar’s construction and died.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App