Mumbai: Three corporators move SC challenging HC order

Two BJP corporators, Kesharben Patel and her husband Murji Patel, from Jogeshwari (West) and Congress corporator from Kandivali (East), Rajpat Yadav, have moved the Supreme Court challenging last week’s Bombay High Court verdict that upheld the Caste Scrutiny Committee (CSC) 2017 order disqualifying them for not providing “sufficient evidence” to prove their caste.

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express, Murji Patel and Rajpat Yadav confirmed that they have filed an appeal before the SC. The case is likely to be heard on April 10.

On April 2, the court had held in case of the three BMC corporators that they will face disqualification, as per law, after they failed to prove their caste before the Mumbai CSC, suburban district.

In all, five corporators had moved HC after the CSC invalidated their caste certificate on the ground that those were not validated by the Vigilance Cell of the Mumbai CSC, suburban district. These five corporators were elected to the BMC in 2017. After the election results were declared on February 23, 2017, the elected corporators had a year to obtain a caste validity certificate. But the caste claims of five were turned down by the CSC in August 2017.

The HC, however, granted reprieve to two corporators — BJP’s Sudha Singh and Congress’ Tulip Miranda — and set aside the CSC order passed against them. The CSC was directed to take a decision regarding Singh and Yadav within six months.