Mumbai: Three cops to man each traffic division for smooth vehicular flow during rains

To ensure smooth traffic movement during the impending monsoon, Mumbai Police’s traffic department will depute a sub-inspector and two constables at each traffic division between 10 pm and 6 am, besides providing regular traffic updates on FM and television channels.

To prevent mishaps during the rains, the traffic police will also monitor manholes, constantly coordinate with the municipal disaster department and make sure first-aid kits are available. These, along with a slew of other measures, have been listed in a 183-page directive issued by the traffic authorities for the upcoming monsoon.

The note, signed by former Joint Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, says that the directives have been issued to prevent a rerun of 2005 and 2017, when traffic movement in the city had come to a standstill due to flooding.

The directives also say that police personnel should not think about their jurisdiction before helping a person. “If a police official sees that some individual are in trouble or a car is stuck, then they should go and help them out instead of bothering themselves over jurisdictional limits. Simultaneously, they should inform the respective authorities from the nearest traffic division,” an official said.

Traffic police personnel have been told to wear reflective jackets and use LED batons in cloudy weather. Each of the 34 traffic divisions have also been told to depute a police sub-inspector and two constables to keep a constant check on flooding and traffic, including at night. “They are suppose to provide regular updates to the disaster department of the BMC, Mumbai Police Control Room, fire brigade, besides FM and television channels, who will further broadcast the information,” the official said.

If the suburban railway services are stalled due to inundation of tracks, traffic officials have been asked to communicate with BEST officials and ensure extra buses are plied to help citizens.

Authorities have also instructed the police inspector in-charge of every division to keep signboards for diversions, first-aid kits and traffic cones that will help control traffic. “The signboards can be useful at places of flooding. They can be used to divert vehicular movement… When a vehicle is stuck, they have been told not to wait for any help and instead help the victim,” said an official.

The 183-page circular lists the contact numbers for the BMC’s ward officers, NGO workers and others, who could help them with shelter during flood-like situations. They have also been asked to stay in touch with the local transport associations if citizens need to be transported.