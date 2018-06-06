Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mumbai: Three cops hurt in drive against encroachers

The incident took place when City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) officials had gone to the spot to fence off an encroached area outside the station.

| Mumbai | Published: June 6, 2018 3:53:34 am
Mumbai encroachment drive, Navi Mumbai police, City and Industrial Development Corporation, CIDCO officials, mumbai news, indian express news Encroaches and police clash outside Koparkhairane railway station on Tuesday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Top News

Three policemen attached to the Navi Mumbai police sustained injuries during a stone pelting incident Tuesday outside Koparkhairane railway station. The incident took place when City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) officials had gone to the spot to fence off an encroached area outside the station.

Mohan Ninawe, Public Relations Officer, CIDCO, said, “Around 10 am, our staff along with CIDCO officials went to the spot outside Koparkhairane railway station. While we were trying to fence off the area, the encroachers started pelting stones. While we managed to fence of the area, three policemen sustained injures.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now