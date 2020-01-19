Mumbai: Three constables arrested for seeking bribe from food vendor

The man submitted a complaint to the ACB the next day. The ACB laid a trap in Dharavi on Friday afternoon once the accused agreed to accept a negotiated amount of Rs 25,000. (Representational Image) The man submitted a complaint to the ACB the next day. The ACB laid a trap in Dharavi on Friday afternoon once the accused agreed to accept a negotiated amount of Rs 25,000. (Representational Image)

Three constables posted at Dharavi police station were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 32,000 from a man running a roadside foodstall. An employee of a bakery who accepted the money for the policemen was also arrested.

The constables — Sanjay Talekar, Mukund Shinde and Sandeep Rane — had allegedly called the 32-year-old complainant to the police station on January 14, a day after he set up a stall selling biryani and kebabs. At the police station, the constables allegedly told the stall owner that he would need to pay bribes totaling Rs 32,000 to the senior inspector, four Assistant Police Inspectors and four beat marshals. The three constables would collect the money plus expenses for the police station’s three patrol cars, he was told.

The man submitted a complaint to the ACB the next day. The ACB laid a trap in Dharavi on Friday afternoon once the accused agreed to accept a negotiated amount of Rs 25,000.

The constables allegedly directed the complainant to give the money to Pratik Meher, who works at a cake shop near the police station. The ACB then arrested Meher and the three constables. Anant Rokade, Additional Commissioner of Police, ACB, said the accused were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till Monday. “We are conducting further investigations and will take a call later on whether to inquire into the role of the senior police inspector,” he said.

