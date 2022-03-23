Mumbai: Three colleges to be merged to form state-level university

The JJ Institute of Applied Arts, JJ School of Arts and JJ College of Architecture are planning to merge and form one state-level university. A committee of experts has been formed to study and prepare a plan for this purpose, which will be presented to the state government.

A government resolution (GR) has been issued in this regard by the higher and technical education department. The eight-member committee will be headed by Dr Vijay Khole, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai. He will have liberty to include more members in the study group if required on an invitation basis — the plan is to include the points of view of experts and professionals from these special fields. With the formation of the university, it will have academic, financial and administrative liberty.

As explained in the GR, the committee is expected to study nine focus points, including statutory structure, fundamental facilities, finalising courses, constituting different authorities of the university, preparing a structure for requirements of constitutional and other posts for appointments, including teaching, non-teaching and administrative posts, deciding financial provisions, including sources of income and enumeration of additional financial burden on the government for this. The committee is expected to meet on March 26 for the first time, whereas the recommendation report has to be submitted after 30 days. As an independent university focused on specific types of courses, the academic liberty is expected to help these colleges in providing a palette of industry-oriented courses from the field.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant tweeted about the development, stating, “The committee will submit a report on the establishment of a state-level university comprising three colleges.” Whether this university will function as just an independent university with three colleges, like other cluster universities or will have powers to affiliate more colleges offering related courses, is yet not decided.

“All three colleges that are currently affiliated to Mumbai University with courses different from traditional degrees will get undivided attention with the formation of this university. Academics and admission can be restructured as per industry needs,” said Dr Rajiv Mishra, director of Directorate of Art, who is also a member of the committee. He also said the new university will reduce the burden of affiliated colleges on Mumbai University, which has more than 850 colleges.