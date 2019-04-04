Mumbai: 3 children,1 woman rescued from septic tank

FOUR PERSONS, including three children, fell into an underground septic tank Wednesday morning when a truck carrying construction material hit the slab covering the tank.

While two children were rescued immediately by local residents, an 11-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The two were taken to Sion Hospital, where their condition is stable.

The girl was identified as Mariyam Shaikh and the woman as Aruna Mandvkar.

The incident happened at the MHADA colony in Vashi Naka, Chembur, where a library is under construction. Bystanders informed the fire brigade at 10.08 am, after which it was declared a Level 2 incident by 10.38 am. Officials said this was not a major operation.

Officials said a truck loaded with construction material hit the cover of the septic tank, causing it to turn vertical. At this moment, people standing behind the truck fell into the septic tank.