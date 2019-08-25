Mumbai: Three chain snatchers held, gold chains worth Rs 7 lakh recovered

Police have nabbed three Delhi residents allegedly involved in at least seven chain snatching incidents in the city from Borivali railway station Friday and recovered gold chains worth Rs 7 lakh. The men reportedly would travel to Mumbai from the national capital to commit the crime, police said.

Rajkumar Malawat (51), an autorickshaw driver, his sons Ashu Malawat (23) and Sunil Rajput (30), all residents of Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, were arrested after the police got a tip-off in the case.

Senior Inspector Vitthal Shinde of Charkop police station said the men would purchase a motorcycle once they arrived in Mumbai and drive around Kandivali and Borivali and target women walking alone. With their arrest, police have solved seven cases of chain snatching, four of which were registered at Charkop police station and one each at MHB Colony, Borivali and Kastruba police stations. In all, police recovered 200 grams of gold worth Rs 7 lakh.