Mumbai: Three booked for ‘possessing’ drugs

The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC), Mumbai, arrested three people in two separate cases for allegedly possessing and trying to sell contraband from Ghatkopar and Bandra. The three accused are all foreign nationals, police said.

According to ANC, Ghatkopar unit, around 1 kg of Mephedrone or MD was found in the possession of two accused, both residents of Vasai, on Friday night. “The two accused were found near Maharashtra Nagar bus stop in Mankhurd during a regular patrolling. They both had 500 gm of the drug respectively in plastic bags,” said an officer from ANC, Ghatkopar unit. The accused have been identified as Kanu Child Christian (31) and Evans Larry Gorge (38), police said.

In a separate case, 27-year-old Nigerian national Chikwu Jerom Amen was arrested from Andheri by the ANC, Bandra unit, on Friday night with 30 gm of cocaine, police said. “The accused was arrested from Andheri West. He was in possession of contraband, which he was allegedly going to peddle further,” an officer said.

The total value of the combined seizure on Friday night was Rs 41.5 lakh, police said. “All three have been booked by us and are being interrogated further,” a senior office said.