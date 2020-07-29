Mumbai: Three booked for duping medical equipment supplier of Rs 1.3 crore

The three have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. (Representational) The three have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. (Representational)

Three persons, allegedly posing as employees of a Kenya-based firm, have been booked for cheating a surgical and medical equipment supplier from south Mumbai of Rs 1.3 crore under the pretext of providing one lakh face masks.

The three booked have been identified as Peter Sen Klob, Dr James Mubbuya and David.

According to the FIR was registered on Sunday, the 37-year-old supplier’s company was looking at procuring a variant of the N95 masks, called 3M N95, which are in short supply. He had issued an advertisement on April 24 on a business-to-business website seeking supply of these masks.

The same day, he received an email from a man posing as the manager of a Kenya-based company, Global Investment Consortium (GIC), said police. The man identified himself as Peter Sen Klob and said that 3M N95 masks were available with them.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said, “We sent one person to the registered address of the company in Nairobi, who inspected the goods and got back saying that the masks were available in large numbers. The person even met the owner of the company, Dr James Mubbuya.”

The complainant’s company and GIC struck a deal for one lakh face masks at Rs 1,36,67,766.

The police said the fraudsters then asked the complainant to send the money to their Jammi Bora Bank Limited account, which was under the name of Amadi and Associates Advocates. However, as there was a problem in sending the amount to that account, the supplier was given another account number at the Co-operative Bank of Kenya.

By 11 June, the company deposited 1.3 crore to the account, following which, Klob informed that they will deliver the face masks through a Air France flight. “The parcel was supposed to be dispatched on June 17 and delivered by June 20,” said an officer from M R A Marg police station.

However, on June 17, when the complainant reached out to Air France officials, he was informed that their flight was not carrying any such parcel. When the complainant tried to reach the three persons booked, their phones were found to be switched off. Assistant Inspector Ravindra Patil said, “As the parcel did not reach Mumbai, the complainant waited for a few days and then submitted a complaint application by June-end. Following preliminary investigation, a case was registered on Sunday.”

The three have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

