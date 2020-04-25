Mumbai: Three BEST staffers test positive

So far, seven employees of the company have been infected by the virus. (Representational) So far, seven employees of the company have been infected by the virus. (Representational)

Three more employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking tested positive for coronavirus Friday. So far, seven employees of the company have been infected by the virus. Of the three persons, who tested positive Friday, two are conductors from Dharavi and Vikroli depots respectively. The third person is an employee of its supply department.

According to BEST officials, the 42-year-old conductor from Dharavi depot did not have any history of travel and may have contracted the infection while on duty. The conductor from Vikhroli depot was, however, on leave between March 22 and April 5. The 50-year-old employee from BEST’s supply department was tested positive during a mass screen at Mahadeo Nagar in Versova. While the conductor from Vikhroli depot has been admitted to Rajawadi hospital, the two others have been sent to institutional quarantine. The D-block of BEST’s Parel-based staff quarters was sealed Friday after a woman, who died Thursday, was found positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.