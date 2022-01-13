Mumbai: Three arrested with methaqualone worth Rs 16 crore

The Mumbai police crime branch has arrested three men for alleged possession of nearly 16 kg methaqualone worth Rs 16 crore in the international market from the Antop Hill area. Methaqualone is a sedative and hypnotic medication that is abused as a narcotic substance.

One of the accused, Imran Jalori (40), told the police that the substance was given to him by a neighbour who passed away later.

An officer said that Jalori’s neighbour imported cheap Chinese mobile accessories and sold them in the city. He kept these imported goods in a godown at Wadala. Nearly three months ago, he fell ill due to chronic kidney ailment, said the officer.

As he felt he may not survive, he told Jalori that some valuable material was stored in the warehouse. Jalori said his neighbour had told him to dispose of it and help his family. The police, however, do not trust Jalori’s version completely as yet and are verifying the source of the contraband.

Jalori further told the police that when he checked the material, he realised that it was some contraband that would fetch him a good value in the market but he did not know how to sell it.

He then roped in two others from Antop Hill, identified as Amjad Khan (42) and Asif Arab (40), to help him sell it. Khan works as a driver for a journalist in the city.

It was while the duo was looking to sell the contraband that, based on a tip-off, officers of the Mumbai crime branch (Unit I) approached them posing as customers and arrested them.

The police team then raided the Wadala godown and found the substance.