Mumbai: Four, including minor, stalk man on Instagram; sexually assault him

THE Mumbai Police has arrested three men and detained a minor for allegedly kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting a 22-year-old man.

The incident took place on Monday. According to the police, the victim had posted his picture on Instagram from outside a restaurant, giving details of his location. The accused saw his picture and followed him to the restaurant. “The accused walked up to the victim and started talking to him. They said they liked the picture he had posted on Instagram. They then asked him to accompany them on their bike,” said an officer.

On the way, they stopped the bike and forced the victim into a car, in which one of the accused was already present. The minor later joined them and they allegedly sexually assaulted him, the officer said. The police said the accused even took Rs 4,000 from the victim, of which Rs 2,000 was used to fill petrol in the car. They then pushed him out of the car.

The police, with the help of CCTV footage, identified the accused. The three men were produced in court and remanded in police custody till December 16, while the minor has been sent to an Observation Home.

