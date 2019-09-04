Mumbai: Three arrested for teen’s rape

THREE MEN were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl in the city last year. A search is underway for two others.

The girl and her mother approached the police on Sunday, over a month after she delivered a child. The police said that the five men, all in their twenties, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at the home of one of the accused.

“The three men, who have been arrested, live close to where the victim stays. They were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said an officer.

“When we record a detailed statement, we will ask the complainant about the circumstances that led her to stay quiet till now,” he added.