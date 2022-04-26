Mumbai: Three arrested for stealing gold, cash from jeweller’s office

The LT Marg police has arrested three persons for allegedly breaking into the office of a jeweller at Javeri bazaar in south Mumbai and stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 36 lakh in the intervening night of April 17 and 18.

The men arrested on Thursday are Vicky Kanse (30), Parshuram Mane (25) and Sagar Kanse (30). Vicky and Sagar are brothers. Sagar had worked at the jeweller’s before shifting to Satara.

“They were struggling to repay some loan when Sagar told Vicky about the possibility of stealing from his former employee,” said an officer. The duo roped in Mane. On April 17, Sagar took the staff for a movie at Maratha Mandir around 9pm. Around 10.30pm, Vicky and Mane broke into the office and escaped with the jewellery.

The incident came to light once the employees returned to the office. A complaint was registered with the LT Marg police. “When we showed the CCTV footage to the employees, one of them said one of the masked men appeared like Sagar’s brother,” said an officer.

Sagar was taken in custody and he confessed to the crime. “We have recovered the stolen ornaments from Mane’s house,” said an officer.