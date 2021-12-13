Mumbai: Three arrested for stealing actor Nikita Dutta’s iPhone

The incident took place on November 28 at 7.25 pm near Gurunanak nursing home, 14th road in Bandra west.

Two men who allegedly snatched actor Nikita Dutta’s iPhone in Bandra last month were arrested on Sunday. Another man who bought the phone from the accused has also been arrested, police said. The police have recovered the phone and seized a stolen KTM bike, which was used in the crime.

The incident took place on November 28 at 7.25 pm near Gurunanak nursing home, 14th road in Bandra west. One of the bike-borne men had tapped Dutta on her head, distracting her, while the pillion rider snatched her phone and the two sped away from the spot. The accused were said to have committed more robberies on the same day, police said.

An FIR was registered under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. “Based on technical evidence and our network of informants, we traced the accused,” said Manohar Dhanwade, Senior Police Inspector of Bandra police station.

The accused, Mujib Mithaiwala, 21 was riding the bike while Saif Abdul Ansari, 26, snatched Dutta’s phone. Rehbar Khan, 32, who bought the iPhone from the duo has also been arrested.

Mithaiwala is said to be a habitual offender with 10 cases of rioting, theft, robbery, assault and molestation, among others, registered against him and came out on bail in November, police said. “They have confessed to committing three such robberies in the jurisdiction of Bandra, Khar and Juhu police stations,” said Assistant Inspector Avinash Nadvinkeri.

“The duo were produced before a magistrate court and remanded to our custody till December 14,” said Sub-Inspector, Anandrao Kashid.