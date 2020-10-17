Mumbai: Three arrested for running fake call centres, duping US nationals

A crime branch officer said three persons have been arrested in the case while 33 others, who were working at these call centres, were charged under section 188 for not following the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police crime branch on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with a call centre racket in which US nationals were targeted by fraudsters.

The fraudsters, police said, would pretend to be calling in relation to selling “pharmaceutical products” and make unsuspecting customers install some software on their computers using which they would be cheated.

A crime branch officer said three persons have been arrested in the case while 33 others, who were working at these call centres, were charged under section 188 for not following the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government.

The three arrested, identified as Afzal Kuravale (29), Zaheer Kuravale (38) and Rohan Bhalerao (34), were part of the racket that ran these call centres, police said. The trio are owners of two call centres that were earlier raided by the crime branch team.

The crime branch had on August 29 conducted a raid on these call centres operating in Malad (west) and also arrested eight persons in connection with this case.

The three persons arrested Saturday were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till October 19. “We are questioning the three accused to find out who else was involved in this fraud,” an officer said.

