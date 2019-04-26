Mumbai: Three arrested for ‘killing’ 70-year-old

Three men were arrested Thursday for allegedly smothering and killing a 70-year-old man inside his Borivali apartment on April 17. The victim, who was identified as Vaman Joshi, was found dead at 5.30 pm and a murder case was registered based on the post-mortem report.

After scrutinising CCTV footage from the cameras in the building, the police came to suspect two men who were recorded entering the society while wearing a cap. The police questioned the employees and former employees who have worked at Joshi’s apartment to identify the men in the footage.

“We learnt that one of Joshi’s former employees, Mahesh Gawda, had been missing since he was found dead,” said an officer.

The police learnt that Gawda was hiding in Mandya in Karnataka. On reaching there, they learnt he had escaped to Tamil Nadu along with two others, identified as Anilkumar Gawda and Kirankunar Kumar. All three of them were arrested in Tamil Nadu.

“The trio revealed that Mahesh had told them Joshi kept a lot of cash in the house. They planned to kill him and rob the place, but only found Rs 10,000 in the house,” said a police officer.