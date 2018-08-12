Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping and assaulting 30-year-old in Andheri

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Mumbai Police has arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a 30-year-old in Andheri. Police said that the complainant, Ashok Singh, who allegedly cheated one of the accused on the pretext of providing a job, was initially assaulted in a mall on Friday, following which he was kidnapped.

The three have been identified as Chetan Yadav, Amey Joshi and Umer Khan who are the residents of the western suburbs. They were arrested from Mega Mall in Oshiwara and Singh was rescued after Amboli police were informed about the kidnapping.

The police said Singh had allegedly cheated Yadav to the tune of Rs 20,000 after promising him a job with a shipping company.

An officer from Amboli police station said, “Yadav had even submitted an application earlier this month, complaining that he was cheated by Singh. However, while we were conducting the investigation Yadav opted to take things in his own hands and assaulted Singh.”

On Friday evening, Yadav was tipped about his location in the City Mall in Andheri. “Yadav, along with his two friends, went to the Shipping Corporation office and started assaulting Singh. When the trio took him with them, officials from the corporation office informed the police control room,” said an officer.

Amboli police started scrutinising the CCTV footage in Andheri. The investigators managed to trace them near Mega Mall in Oshiwara and rescued Singh.

“The three were arrested under the charges of assault and kidnapping and were later produced in court and remanded in police custody for two days,” said an officer.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App