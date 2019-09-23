Mumbai: Three arrested for ‘gangrape’ of 7-year-old girl

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Kalyan by three men. The men were arrested and the girl is presently hospitalised, police said.

Advertising

According to police, the three accused are all residents of Kalyan.

“The girl went missing, following which her family found her in an injured state near their house. The girl’s mother lodged the complaint against the three men and we have arrested them,” a senior officer said.

Police said the girl was undergoing treatment and is being monitored by doctors.

Advertising

“She has suffered injuries and is traumatised. We are working with her and her family to know more,” said an officer linked to the case.

“We are still trying to find out if the men had tried this before. We are interrogating them and will soon know more,” the officer said.