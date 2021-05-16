Mumbai: Three arrested for gangrape of 20-year-old

Two of the three accused gangraped the victim near the sea, while the third abetted the crime. The four then left for home.

BANDRA POLICE recently arrested three men for allegedly gangraping a 20-year-old woman. The accused have been remanded in police custody till May 19.

According to the police, the complainant and the three accused, aged between 20 and 23 years, were friends and lived in the same neighbourhood.

On the night of May 11, the trio, along with the victim, reached the crime spot on two bikes. One of the accused was the “boyfriend” of the victim.

After reaching home, the victim told her sister that she was experiencing pain in her stomach. She subsequently told her about being gangraped.

The next day, the victim’s sister took her to the police station where an FIR was registered under the IPC. The accused were eventually arrested.

On May 13, the accused were produced before a court and remanded in police custody.