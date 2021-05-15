scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Mumbai: Three arrested for gang-raping 20-year-old at Bandstand

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 15, 2021 6:45:32 pm
Bandra Police recently arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman at Bandstand in Bandra (west). The accused have been remanded in police custody till May 19.

According to the Bandra police, the complainant and the three accused, aged between 20 and 23 years, were friends and lived in the same neighbourhood in Mankhurd.

On the night of May 11, the trio, along with the victim, reached Bandstand on two bikes. One of the accused was “boyfriend” of the victim.

Two of the three accused gang-raped the victim near the sea, while the third abetted the crime. The four then left for home. After reaching home, the victim told her sister of experiencing pain in her stomach. She subsequently told her about being gang-raped.

The next day, the victim’s sister took her to the Bandra police station where an FIR was registered under sections 376 and 376 (D) of the IPC. The accused were eventually arrested.

On May 13, the accused were produced before a court and remanded in police custody.

