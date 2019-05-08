Mumbai: Thousands of BMC employees get ‘zero’ salary for April

Around 20,000 BMC employees were in for a shocker on May 1 when they received “zero” salary for the month April. While most of such employees alleged that they were on election duty in April, others claimed their official leaves were not adjusted in the salary amount.

In all, salaries have been deducted from around 70,000 employees — ranging from Class 4 workers to deputy municipal commissioner-rank officers. In a letter to the BMC on May 4, employees have threatened agitation if it failed to reverse the deductions by May 12.

The affected employees accused the BMC’s establishment department, which is supposed to take care of attendance of staff deployed for poll duty, of negligence. They also blamed glitches in the biometric system and leaves taken by employees not being updated in the system for the fallout.

Municipal Mazdoor Union (MMU) claimed that about 20,000 employees have not received any salary for April. Last week, union representatives had met civic officials from the general administration department (GAD) and demanded immediate refund of the deducted amount. The union claimed that BMC officials have promised to reverse the amount by May 12.

Working president of MMU, Waman Kaviskar, said: “What is more shocking is that many employees, who get a salary between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, received zero salary. These are class 4 staffers who are already under financial stress due to poor pay.” Currently, there are over one lakh employees in the BMC, he added.

“Many of the employees were on election duty and they could not visit their respective offices to register their attendance in the biometric system. Moreover, some were on leave but this has not been updated in the system. There are also glitches in the biometric system,” said Kaviskar.

Employees alleged that zero salary is a violation of labour laws, according to which, whatever is the case, employees should get at least one third of their salaries.

A class 4 worker from solid waste management (SWM) department from G-South ward, who received zero salary, said: “I am the only earning member in my family of five. I was shocked to see a zero in my salary slip. We are suffering without any fault. It’s a system generated error and people knew about our election duty. Their negligence has put us in this situation.” According to the BMC, around 11,000 civic employees were on election duty last month.

According to MMU, BMC spends about Rs 350 crore on the salary of its employees every month. But in April, only around Rs 30 crore was spent.

When contacted, Joint Municipal Commissioner (GAD) Sunil Dhakne said, “Many were on election duty and could not register their attendance in the biometric system. Hence, they were marked absent. For immediate relief, we have asked these employees to submit their election duty records to their respective departments. After cross-checking, we will reverse the deduction. However, all records regarding leaves and attendance will be checked later and adjustments made in the next month’s salary.”

When asked about MMU’s claim about 20,000 employees receiving zero salary, Dhamne said, “It is their claim and as of now, can’t be verified. We will have to check the attendance system to get details of how many actually received zero salary.”