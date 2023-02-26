Mumbai this week: SC refuses to stay EC order on Sena name, symbol; water tanker strike leaves city high and dry

The war over Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy continued this week (February 20 – 26) as the Supreme Court refused to stay the Election Commission’s order allotting the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the party faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Here are the top news highlights from the week:

Tug of war over Sena name, symbol stretches on

The Shiv Sena (UBT) praised writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar for his comments on the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attack during a cultural event in Pakistan’s Lahore. In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray said Akhtar’s comments were equivalent to the ‘ghar mein ghus ke marenge’ threats that the BJP keeps talking about.

In a major move towards decongesting traffic in Mumbai, the BMC is set to construct a 5.6-km-long elevated road, which will connect the southernmost end of the Eastern Freeway with Grant Road. Civic officials said the aim is to connect entire South Mumbai through a network of arterial roads to prevent snarls and bumper-to-bumper traffic. The tender for the same has been floated by the BMC.

Sanjay Raut faces defamation cases

Two FIRs for defamation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for alleging that there was a threat to his life from Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde. Another such FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena’s Beed district unit chief.

Flamingos dot the creek in Navi Mumbai’s Belapur. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Flamingos dot the creek in Navi Mumbai’s Belapur. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Taps run dry in Mumbai

The city – its people, housing societies and commercial establishments – were left in a lurch when the association of water tankers went on a strike. The strike to protest against the latest guidelines of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for withdrawal of groundwater was called off on February 14.

BEST CNG buses taken off the road

BEST’s decision to take 400 CNG run buses off Mumbai’s roads starting Wednesday caused much grief to the 35 lakh commuters who use the city’s transport service everyday. Passengers are having to endure longer queues and extended waiting time at bus stops.

BEST decided to take all its 400 wet-leased CNG buses off Mumbai roads with immediate effect after three such buses caught fire within a month.

Errors mar HSC exams

Even as the HSC exams began amid a staff strike, another hurdle faced by students appearing for the exams were mistakes in questions papers. Read more here

Other important news this week:

Photo of the week

A man reads a Marathi newspaper and solves a crossword puzzle at a community circulating library for newspapers on the roadside commonly called the Vachanalaya; in Chembur (east). Most of such free reading facilities were installed as a community service for the masses from the lower income groups by local politicians where people used to read popular regional newspapers and discuss news. These facilities used to be a familiar sight in most neighbourhoods. Currently most of them remain empty with a dwindling existence as news is readily available on mobile phones. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) A man reads a Marathi newspaper and solves a crossword puzzle at a community circulating library for newspapers on the roadside commonly called the Vachanalaya; in Chembur (east). Most of such free reading facilities were installed as a community service for the masses from the lower income groups by local politicians where people used to read popular regional newspapers and discuss news. These facilities used to be a familiar sight in most neighbourhoods. Currently most of them remain empty with a dwindling existence as news is readily available on mobile phones. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

News to watch out for next week

Budget session of Maharashtra legislature to begin from Monday. BMC and railway officials to meet on Wednesday regarding setting a deadlines for the Gokhale and Delisle Bridge works. Mumbai’s daily temperature may see a significant rise in the week to come and the AQI may also improve.

