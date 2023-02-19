Mumbai this week: Shiv Sena name, symbol goes to Eknath Shinde camp; city witnesses worst February AQI in 4 years

The Shiv Sena’s name and flaming torch symbol was allotted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena by the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the state’s new Governor Ramesh Bais was sworn in by acting Bombay High Court chief Justice SV Gangapurwala.

In news from Mumbai this week (February 13-19), uproar over an IIT Bombay student’s death by suicide, an alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car and the city becoming the second most polluted in the world remained among the highlights. Here are the top news updates from the week:

Shiv Sena name symbol goes to Shinde camp

Uddhav Thackeray addresses his supporters and party workers standing from the sunroof of his car outside the Thackeray residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra east. (Express Photo) Uddhav Thackeray addresses his supporters and party workers standing from the sunroof of his car outside the Thackeray residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra east. (Express Photo)

IIT-B student suicide raises questions about caste bias, stress

The family of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, the first-year student at IIT Bombay who died allegedly by suicide, alleged that caste discrimination drove him to take the extreme step. Students complained of academic pressure and lack of institutional structure on campus to counsel students.

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car ‘attacked’

A day after social media influencer Sapna Gill was arrested for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friends, after a brawl over taking selfies at Hotel Sahara Star at Santacruz, the Oshiwara Police produced her before a court in Andheri. She was remanded in police custody till February 20. Three more persons were arrested in the case later. Read on to know more about who is Sapna Gill

Prithvi Shaw is seen in a purported video of the incident with the accused, Sapna Gill. (Screengrab) Prithvi Shaw is seen in a purported video of the incident with the accused, Sapna Gill. (Screengrab)

Two dead after stones fall from Four Seasons Residences

Days after two persons died after cement blocks being used in construction fell from the 42nd floor of Four Seasons Residency building in Worli, the Mumbai Police arrested three persons, including the site supervisor. The police had earlier registered a case of negligence against the builder, contractor, supervisor and some labourers.

BMC officials said that they are investigating if they had the permission to carry out work at night and what security measures were taken by them.

SIT formed to probe Shashikant Warishe’s death

The Maharashtra Police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer to probe the murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Ratnagiri district earlier this week.

The Maharashtra government has announced an aid of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Shashikant Warishe. He was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar, a real estate dealer and supporter of a proposed refinery.

Solving Crime | How a suspect’s distinctive walking style & grey raincoat helped Mumbai Police crack Rs 55 lakh robbery case

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) called off its five-day strike at the behest of the Maharashtra government. The strike had crippled water supply to many areas in the coastal city.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said the BMC is planning to purchase 300-400 water tankers initially and, in the future, plans to have its own fleet of 500 tankers in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will construct a combined 2.58-kilometre-long road flyover below the elevated Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) at a common pier in the road median to provide additional transport facilities.

below the elevated Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) at a common pier in the road median to provide additional transport facilities. To ensure that the scrap dealer whom he had called to his rented Nallasopara (East) residence to sell furniture and other utensils did not see the body of Megha Torvi (40), his live-in partner of three years whom he allegedly murdered in a fit of rage last Saturday, Hardik Shah (27), son of a diamond merchant, hid the remains inside the bed storage box – the only thing he did not sell.

whom he allegedly murdered in a fit of rage last Saturday, Hardik Shah (27), son of a diamond merchant, hid the remains inside the bed storage box – the only thing he did not sell. A historical pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra has become embroiled in a controversy with an Assam government advertisement allegedly laying claim to it, sparking a war of words between the BJP and the Opposition in the state. It all began with an ad by the Assam government’s tourism department exhorting devotees to visit the sixth Jyotirlinga site in the state.

Changing city: BMC proposes steps to bring down road dust to curb Mumbai air pollution

Here are the other important stories from the week:

Photo of the week:

Mumbai’s inaugurated the country’s first electric air-conditioned (AC) double-decker bus on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Mumbai’s inaugurated the country’s first electric air-conditioned (AC) double-decker bus on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

India’s first electric AC double-decker bus inaugurated in Mumbai, services to begin soon

News to watch out for next week

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will be approaching the Supreme Court on Monday against the decision of Election Commision of recognising Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of party leaders including legislators, Vibhag Pramukh and Shakha Pramukh to discuss the ongoing crisis. The Shinde faction is likely to hold its party’s national executive meeting next week and will also stake claim over the offices controlled by Shiv Sena (UBT). Maharashtra budget session to start from February 27. Mumbai’s daily temperature may breach 35 degrees and city may experience summer like situation, even though winter is officially expected to end on Feb 28. The criterion for physical test of transpersons who for the first time have been allowed to apply for Maharashtra police should be clear next week. The Bombay High Court is likely to hear a plea on Feb 20 by Reliance (ADA) Group chief Anil Ambani against the Income Tax department allegation that he had evaded Rs 420-crore taxes on Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss Bank accounts. Bombay HC to hear plea related to 2013 murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar wherein his daughter has sought continuation of monitoring of the case by court. HC likely to hear plea on Feb 21 by NCP leader Nawab Malik challenging the November 30, 2022 special court order rejecting his bail plea. Bombay HC will hear on Feb 23 plea by TV actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, seeking to quash the FIR against him and release him on a bail.

