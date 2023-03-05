Mumbai this week: Congress wrests BJP bastion Kasba Peth; uproar over Sanjay Raut’s remark in Assembly

Even as Congress clinched the Kasba Peth Assembly and BJP won in the Chinchwad bypolls, a crucial test for the fractured Shiv Sena ahead of the soon-to-be conducted BMC polls, CM Eknath Shinde lashed out at Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar in the Assembly for the latter’s statement that the “common man defeated Eknath Shinde”.

Here are the top news highlights from the past week (February 27 – March 5):

Unrest in Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks continues

Viplove Bajoria, the first Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC who had joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the son of a former MLC of undivided Shiv Sena, Gopikishan Bajoria, who hails from Akola district of Maharashtra.

Here is why MLC shifting to Shinde faction will not give majority to BJP-Sena alliance in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Mumbai Coastal Road to open by November

BMC is set to finish the final boring work for the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) by March-end, said officials, adding that the 10.58-km-long MCRP is set to connect Nariman Point in south Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link through a series of arterial roads and underground tunnels. Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the coastal road will become operational by November 2023.

Offering of milk, sandalwood essence stopped at 350-year-old shivling

To prevent further wear and tear of the 300-year-old Shivling at Babulnath temple in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai, the temple management has approached IIT-B to find solutions for long-term preservation of the shivling. Meanwhile, offerings to the shivling have been limited to flowers, fruits and water.

Advertisement

Sanjay Raut’s ‘chor mandal’ remark raises storm in Assembly

Opposing Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s statement where he allegedly termed the legislature as a group of thieves, Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and NCP said the remark was made in his individual capacity and was objectionable.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rahul Kul will be the president of the state Legislative Assembly’s privilege committee, set up to address the breach of privilege motion against Raut. No MLA supporting Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will be a part of the committee.

Voluntary outfits come together to protest ‘Land Jihad’

Advertisement

More than 500 members of several Right-wing outfits that voluntarily carry out conservation and restoration works in various forts of Maharashtra came together at Azad Maidan Friday afternoon to protest against encroachment at several forts in the state and labelled it as ‘Land Jihad’. The protest in South Mumbai was organised by Gad-Durg Rakshan Samiti, an umbrella organisation of several independent outfits that carry out conservation of forts, voluntarily.

Other important news this week:

Photo of the week

Light and Sound show at Gateway of India. (Express photo by Pradip Das) Light and Sound show at Gateway of India. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

News to watch out for next week

BMC has called out for high-level meeting with the HODs of every civic department on Monday. In this meeting, a holistic pollution control policy is set to be discussed and the same is likely to be rolled out by end of March. Mumbai set to get warmer but rainfall likely between March 5 and 7. Special court likely to decide on whether NCP leader Nawab Malik needs further hospitalisation in a private hospital. As the trial in actor Jiah Khan’s abetment of suicide case against actor Suraj Pancholi nears conclusion, court this week to begin recording his statement under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Special court to hear anticipatory bail applications of NCP leader Hasan Mushrif’s three sons in a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. A detailed bail order of Sheezan Khan likely to be issued by the court which will clarify grounds for granting bail to Khan. He was arrested for abetting the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma. The Maharashtra government will present the State Economic survey on Wednesday in the state legislature. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will present it’s first state budget on Thursday, March 9.

News from Mumbai: February 13 – 19

News from Mumbai: February 13 – 19

News from Mumbai: February 6 – 12

News from Mumbai: January 30 – February 5