Mumbai this week: Congress wrests BJP bastion Kasba Peth; uproar over Sanjay Raut’s remark in Assembly

Even as Congress clinched the Kasba Peth Assembly and BJP won in the Chinchwad bypolls, a crucial test for the fractured Shiv Sena ahead of the soon-to-be conducted BMC polls, CM Eknath Shinde lashed out at Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar in the Assembly for the latter’s statement that the “common man defeated Eknath Shinde”.
Unrest in Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks continues
Viplove Bajoria, the first Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC who had joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the son of a former MLC of undivided Shiv Sena, Gopikishan Bajoria, who hails from Akola district of Maharashtra.
Here is why MLC shifting to Shinde faction will not give majority to BJP-Sena alliance in Maharashtra Legislative Council
Mumbai Coastal Road to open by November
BMC is set to finish the final boring work for the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) by March-end, said officials, adding that the 10.58-km-long MCRP is set to connect Nariman Point in south Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link through a series of arterial roads and underground tunnels. Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the coastal road will become operational by November 2023.
Offering of milk, sandalwood essence stopped at 350-year-old shivling
To prevent further wear and tear of the 300-year-old Shivling at Babulnath temple in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai, the temple management has approached IIT-B to find solutions for long-term preservation of the shivling. Meanwhile, offerings to the shivling have been limited to flowers, fruits and water.
Sanjay Raut’s ‘chor mandal’ remark raises storm in Assembly
Opposing Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s statement where he allegedly termed the legislature as a group of thieves, Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and NCP said the remark was made in his individual capacity and was objectionable.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rahul Kul will be the president of the state Legislative Assembly’s privilege committee, set up to address the breach of privilege motion against Raut. No MLA supporting Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will be a part of the committee.
Voluntary outfits come together to protest ‘Land Jihad’
More than 500 members of several Right-wing outfits that voluntarily carry out conservation and restoration works in various forts of Maharashtra came together at Azad Maidan Friday afternoon to protest against encroachment at several forts in the state and labelled it as ‘Land Jihad’. The protest in South Mumbai was organised by Gad-Durg Rakshan Samiti, an umbrella organisation of several independent outfits that carry out conservation of forts, voluntarily.
