Mumbai: Third time within a year, man booked for stalking woman

Police have booked a 25-year-old former bank employee for the third time in less than a year for the alleged harassment of his former colleague. The man camped outside the woman’s home all of last week and accosted her when she stepped out on Saturday evening, police said.

According to police, the man had made multiple phone calls and sent several text messages to the woman, pleading with her to meet him. “When he spotted the woman on Saturday, he forcibly hugged her,” an official said, adding that as the woman called the police, the man fled. Police tracked him down later on Saturday.

Police said the 29-year-old woman first met the accused when she joined a multinational bank in June last year. Soon, however, she had to lodge a complaint against him when he began to harass her, they added.

The bank fired the man after he was booked for sexual harassment and stalking and placed under arrest, police said.

